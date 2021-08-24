Jeremiah Rags

Legacy Logo Design

Legacy Logo Design geometric sanchez financial wealth management vector logo design illustrator branding and identity branding
Legacy is a concept wealth management brand that's targeted towards young families. The mark is clean and geometric in nature and is complimented by slab serif Sanchez that feels carries an established history tone while also being contemporary.

Creating thoughtful, simple visual identities for brands.

