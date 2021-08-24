Md. Imran Uddin
Music Widget amazon music google music apple music spotify itunes widget play widget activity widget exploration glass effect widget latest widget trendy widget widget play music music widget
Music is the language of the spirit. It opens the secret of life bringing peace, abolishing strife. When music is running and lock mode of our device, then we navigate the music widget. Spotify also has different types of music widgets. Most importantly the challenge of this project is how people interact with the music widget. Find the user emotion.

