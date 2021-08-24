TINY PYRAMID HOME LOGO, PYRAMID LOGO, REALESTATE LOGO

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
HELLO DRIBBBLERS, Today i bring a simple but eye-catching Home logo...Its looks like Pyramid, Thats why i named it Tiny Pyramid logo...hope you will like it...
Hire me if you like simple but meaningful logo
Facebook:: Facebook.com/Haqlutful34
Behance:: Behance.net/Haqlutful32
Mail:: lutfulhaq32@outlook.com
WhatsApp:: +8801716419489
Thanks For Watching...Love from my heart