Salmon Rice & Soup

Salmon Rice & Soup illustration sashimi sushi pattern fried tempura rice seaweed sous vide salmon shichimi japanese food dashi menu illustration food illustration
Another illustration I did for the menu I created with my best friend. She crafted the dishes based on her previous relationship, while I illustrated each menu item and designed the menu.

You can see the full menu here: http://sandbox.rebeccayip.com/

(3) Salmon Rice & Soup [Cozy moments: warmth, happiness)
- Dashi soup
- Shichimi
- Torched sous-vide salmon
- Crushed seaweed
- Japanese rice
- Fried tempura seaweed

