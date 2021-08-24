abeeb adetokun

Cake - cakes and cream

abeeb adetokun
abeeb adetokun
  • Save
Cake - cakes and cream branding logo illustration app xd design dailyui minimal ux ui design
Download color palette

Cake website for a private business owner
Figma.

fonts: SweetCornRoth, Poppins
Images: Unsplash
Icon: FontAwesome, Feather Icons
Colors: coolors.co
Avatar: Freepick

Kindly leave a comment.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 24, 2021
abeeb adetokun
abeeb adetokun

More by abeeb adetokun

View profile
    • Like