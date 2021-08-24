A Pyrrhic Triumph

In a D&D game I was playing:

Player: I want my kobold to steal the eggs of the giant centipede we just slew.

DM: You're lowered down into the lair, and see the clutch of eggs covered in webs. What do you do?

Player: I cut the webs and take an egg.

DM: You are immediately attacked by three giant spiders.

Player: ... I forgot centipedes don't spin webs.

I had to draw it.