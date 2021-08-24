Kelly Robinson

Bagel & Lox

I did a project for an application with my best friend Rebecca. She designed the courses based on a previous relationship of hers, while I illustrated each dish.

You can see the full menu here: http://sandbox.rebeccayip.com/

(2) Bagel & Lox [Excitement, confusion]
- Finger lime
- Chive
- Creme fraiche
- Sliver of lox
- Whipped red oinion infused cream cheese
- NY bagel thin

