MegaApp Logo Concept

This is a logo concept for MegaApp business. The initial letter M & A are combined here. But this concept is still unused. If you need this one or any custom & professional logo then knock me below.
Email: mxvect@gmail.com
Whatsapp: +8801610632737
If you like the concept, don't forget to leave a comment. Thanks.
Regards,
Mahfuj Khan - MxVect

