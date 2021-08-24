I will design book cover, book interior and ebook

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello! I will assist you in publishing your books. I will do the Book Cover Design, Book Interior Layout and Ebook Conversions. The Book Cover and Book Interior PDFs will be ready for printing in Ingram, Createspace, Lulu and other known printers. The ebook files will also be converted into EPUB and MOBI for Amazon, Barnes and Noble and others.
You can also check out my other gigs, I offer Separate Services for Book Cover, Book Interior Layout and Ebook conversion. Feel free to contact me if you have any questions.