Checkout Page helvetica typography uidesign dailyui swiss design massimo vignelli
I've been looking at a lot of minimalist design lately and was inspired by simple typography and Swiss poster design as well as Massimo Vignelli… Did this quickly to see it in action.

Posted on Aug 24, 2021
