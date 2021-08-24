Room Virtual Tour

Hello! my name is Muhammad Dzaky Waly Andarwa. This is part of my design exploration on room rental app. I found it interesting as a person that mobile, I need to find suitable room to rent. During this pandemic situation I thought it is best to keep contactless transaction. So I decided to took this design exploration. This is a concept of Virtual Tour extended from my previous design exploration. You can find it Here

Thank you for your time to look and read at my design exploration!

I open to any feedbacks here as it will help me grow as a Designer and don't forget to press "L" if you like it! 💖

Let's connect with me!

Instagram | Twitter | Medium | LinkedIn