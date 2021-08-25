Hello dribbble! ✌️

We’re Jit Team. We provide complete software development teams, who will take complex care of your software. We are experienced in building teams uniquely suited to the specific needs of our clients. One team - a range of skills, diverse personalities, and various approaches.

Contact with us to hire an agile development team or let us build your product, say hello@jit.team

Or catch us here: Facebook | LinkedIn | Instagram

jit.team the human factor of IT.