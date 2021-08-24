davide pagliardini

Retrivo Traditional Barber Shop

Retrivo Traditional Barber Shop barber shop barber logo design vector typo typography lettering
New custom type logo for Retrivo Barber Shop by https://www.instagram.com/edivadiplov/. A project I’m proud of, realized for a true professional and passionate guy. The logo is inspired by sign painting mood and the typography of the metal tags of the Koken’s chairs, a classic of the world of traditional barber shop.

Posted on Aug 24, 2021
