Redesign | Happy Yoga

Redesign | Happy Yoga after before gradient redesign yoga studio yoga figma ui
Hello! The idea for the redesign found me myself: I ran out of subscription to the gym and I decided to find myself a yoga studio for classes.

And by chance I find the site of the Happy Yoga studio.
Do you think I left a request? (spoiler NO) ☺️

And I decided to redo the main page of the site, spending about 30 minutes on it :)

What do you think about this? 🔥

Posted on Aug 24, 2021
Simple and creative

