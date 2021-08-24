Nivaria

Surface pattern design: A day in the life of a pigeon.

Nivaria
Nivaria
  • Save
Surface pattern design: A day in the life of a pigeon. licensing painting mural street art wallpaper stationery design textile design surface pattern design surface design pattern design pattern design nature marker photoshop illustration handmade art drawing
Download color palette

Pattern design for surfaces (all my designs can be applied digitally, or I can paint them directly). Handmade drawings. Composition and color in PhotoShop.

Nivaria
Nivaria

More by Nivaria

View profile
    • Like