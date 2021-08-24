mernaz_ze

Rainbow

Rainbow aftereffects motion graphics cool happy 3d artist blender kawaii render 3d render colorful 3d animation animation c4d cinema4d 3d illustration illustration 3d rainbow cloud
  1. cloud.mp4
  2. cloud.png
  3. cla cl.jpg

Eventually I decided to start working on the cute characters and here's the first result, the rainbow cloud.
I would love to know what you think of my work down in the comments. 🤤❤️

Motion Designer & 3D Modeler
