Magic Leap - Ball One

Magic Leap - Ball One game agumented reality illustration unreal unity holo lens magic leap xr ar graphic design motion graphics 3d ui agency wroclaw nomtek mobile
Hello Everyone👋

A dynamic and immersive mixed reality indoor squash game that transforms the user’s environment into a reality-based court. Wearing Magic Leap One, the user can bounce the ball around against real-world floors, walls, and furniture.
Magic Leap’s upcoming partnership with Google Cloud aims to deliver spatial computing services and solutions to businesses. The collaboration paves the way for new content delivery services based on 5G edge computing. An AR cloud could offer a persistent experience shared between users across multiple devices — a new frontier in communication.

📐UI&UX - Michal Ondycz
🎨Illistrations - Ania Kusz
🖍3D - Konrad Ożóg
💽Development - nomtek

