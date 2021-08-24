Julia Tikhiy-Tishchenko

Traffic Control for Mobile Releases Platform

Hello, friends! Here is my new shot — traffic control for mobile releases app 📲

Through it, developers can track the stages of preparation for the release by stages, attach participants to the stages and store all the information necessary for the release there.

The app includes a calendar that makes the work really seamless & convenient. The main interface has calm colors that do not attract attention, the whole focus is on the really important elements — the release stages, we highlight them brightly, thus placing accents on the screen.

// Made for Purrweb

