NIKE Cortez R21

Laceless NIKE Sneaker Concept mixing the design of the iconic NIKE Cortez '72 & the late NIKE Shox Rivalry. Design combining sportiness and futurism with a wavy blue translucide rubber Outsole overlapping the Midsole composed of React Foam & 2 Shox Columns. A prominent red stitching Swoosh on both sides keep the classic Cortez colorway with the white leather Upper of the shoe.
Suggested materials :
- Upper : Leather
- Attach/tongue : Mesh
- Outsole : Rubber
- Midsole : Nike React Foam Technology & Shox Columns
Colorway :
White / Varsity Red