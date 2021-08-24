NIKE Cortez R21

Laceless NIKE Sneaker Concept mixing the design of the iconic NIKE Cortez '72 & the late NIKE Shox Rivalry. Design combining sportiness and futurism with a wavy blue translucide rubber Outsole overlapping the Midsole composed of React Foam & 2 Shox Columns. A prominent red stitching Swoosh on both sides keep the classic Cortez colorway with the white leather Upper of the shoe.

Suggested materials :

- Upper : Leather

- Attach/tongue : Mesh

- Outsole : Rubber

- Midsole : Nike React Foam Technology & Shox Columns

Colorway :

White / Varsity Red