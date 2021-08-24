GraphBG

NIKE Cortez R21

GraphBG
GraphBG
  • Save
NIKE Cortez R21 sneaker design sneakers design trainer sport fashion sneakers footwear kicks sneaker head running shoes shox nike shox sneaker concept concept sneaker nike cortez cortez nike photoshop illustrator
Download color palette

Laceless NIKE Sneaker Concept mixing the design of the iconic NIKE Cortez '72 & the late NIKE Shox Rivalry. Design combining sportiness and futurism with a wavy blue translucide rubber Outsole overlapping the Midsole composed of React Foam & 2 Shox Columns. A prominent red stitching Swoosh on both sides keep the classic Cortez colorway with the white leather Upper of the shoe.

Suggested materials :
- Upper : Leather
- Attach/tongue : Mesh
- Outsole : Rubber
- Midsole : Nike React Foam Technology & Shox Columns

Colorway :
White / Varsity Red

GraphBG
GraphBG

More by GraphBG

View profile
    • Like