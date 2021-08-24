Putra Raja

Dope Discs Logo

"DOPE DISCS" logo.

Description of the organization and its target audience :
We produce high-end dyed disc golf discs, packaged and displayed in locally made wood boxes. So the product is somewhere between art and function. Market is players and disc golf enthusiasts, disc collectors, and art lovers.

website : dopediscs.com

Posted on Aug 24, 2021
