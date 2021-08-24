Kraken Crypto Platform (redesign)

Arthur Litvyak
Today, we would like to show a design concept created for those who believe in and use cryptocurrencies and similar digital assets. Meet KRAKEN, a platform intended to enable you to trade and convert various coins in the best fashion possible!

As you can see, this idea combines a crypto exchange, wallets, and knowledge base. Every element is in its place, making it possible to intuitively navigate through this solution, perform transactions, and enjoy the growth of your portfolio of digital assets.

Do you like the result of our creative activities? If you do, support us with your reactions!

