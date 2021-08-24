Subrata Das

Alligator

Hello friends, I hope you are doing great!

Since I haven't created animal logos much so I decide to do so some series of animal logo exploration in a minimalist iconic way.
Concept: A tail of an alligator.
I hope you like it. Let me know what you think?

For custom design work and branding.
Behance: https://www.behance.net/subrata_design
Email: subrata_dass@outlook.com

Thanks, Subrata Das

