Yello - find, book, get fun

Yello allows you to view the best places around you, see their rating and menu. After choosing a place, you can easily filter and pre-order meals, split the bill and send notifications to all your friends. Simple and convenient!

🍋Liked the idea? Here's more about us:
Our Blog!
✨ More about project:
Yello on Behance

