Yello — booking made fun. UI & UX Design.

Find the best places around you, see their rating and menu. After choosing a place, you can easily filter and pre-order meals, split the bill and send notifications to all your friends. Simple and convenient!
What do you think about the colors? Hungry for some apples? 🍏
🍋Liked the idea? Here's more about us:
✨ More about project:
