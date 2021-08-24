Andrea Nicolini

BERNSTEIN

Andrea Nicolini
Andrea Nicolini
BERNSTEIN t-shirt brand design vector bernstein branding design logo illustration t恤 graphic design
Logo for Bernstein, a block of amber to freeze your ideas in time to protect and record them because Bernstein is a simple web app that allows anyone to create a digital trail of records of their innovation & creation processes using the Bitcoin blockchain and national time stamping authorities.
https://www.bernstein.io/

Andrea Nicolini
Andrea Nicolini
