Sleep Timer – iOS Mobile app concept

Hey designers!
As product designers, we have to spend a lot of time on the dribble to be inspired by new works.
We created this concept of an application for meditation and calming in 2018, for one of the American startups in this field. But due to the trend and hype around the Health&Wellness sphere, we decided to share this work with you.
So, guys, what do you think about this? Enter L and share your thoughts below. Let us know on your thoughts and as always, we're ready to take new projects.
Just email us at 📧 hello@blinkagency.net
📌 Website | 🤙 Book a call
