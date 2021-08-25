Anton Blinkov
Blink Agency

Gem4me – iOS Mobile App

Anton Blinkov
Blink Agency
Anton Blinkov for Blink Agency
Hire Us
  • Save
Gem4me – iOS Mobile App product design user experience call videocall profile blinkagencynet chat user inteface gem4me messenger blinkagency interface mobile application apple app ios app mobile app product ui
Download color palette

👋 Hey, folks!
As promised, another shot dedicated to the Gem4me messenger.

Gem4me is unique in its modern and convenient functionality, including secure tools for business and making a profit, such as a marketplace and a wallet for making payments inside the messenger.

You can feel the project by following the link:
https://blinkagency.net/gem4me

--
Let us know on your thoughts and as always, we're ready to take new projects. Just email us at ✉️ hello@blinkagency.net

📌 https://blinkagency.net
📧 hello@blinkagency.net
🤙 https://bit.ly/set_meeting_site

Blink Agency
Blink Agency
Design lives here
Hire Us

More by Blink Agency

View profile
    • Like