👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
👋 Hey, folks!
As promised, another shot dedicated to the Gem4me messenger.
Gem4me is unique in its modern and convenient functionality, including secure tools for business and making a profit, such as a marketplace and a wallet for making payments inside the messenger.
You can feel the project by following the link:
https://blinkagency.net/gem4me
--
Let us know on your thoughts and as always, we're ready to take new projects. Just email us at ✉️ hello@blinkagency.net
📌 https://blinkagency.net
📧 hello@blinkagency.net
🤙 https://bit.ly/set_meeting_site