Smoke Bush

smoke bush
Out the back garden here in Dublin, there's a smoke bush that has me captivated. The stark differences between the leaves and the flower makes me so happy. Had to illustrate it. Done in Procreate with JingPaint brushes and the built in texture brush Currawong if I remember correctly.

Brand supporting illustration and design.
