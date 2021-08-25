Gantt chart. Roadmap for Marketing Company

Gantt chart is one of the most popular and useful ways of showing promotions displayed against time. On the left of the chart is a list of the promotions and along the top is a suitable time scale. Each activity is represented by a bar; the position and length of the bar reflects the start date, duration and end date of the promotion.

Thanks for watching! Hope you guys like it! ☺️

Project Enquiries - maryna.cooperation@gmail.com