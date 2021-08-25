Maryna Chernenka

Gantt chart. Roadmap for Marketing Company

Gantt chart. Roadmap for Marketing Company status product design minimalism marketing logo diagram year month date menu buttons search dashboard ui cards ui ux button calendar ui elements roadmap gantt chart
Gantt chart is one of the most popular and useful ways of showing promotions displayed against time. On the left of the chart is a list of the promotions and along the top is a suitable time scale. Each activity is represented by a bar; the position and length of the bar reflects the start date, duration and end date of the promotion.

Thanks for watching! Hope you guys like it! ☺️
Project Enquiries - maryna.cooperation@gmail.com

