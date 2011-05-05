Nate Longbrook

Redemption

Redemption sketch illustration tablet wacom religious
An illustration (sketched from the Sistine chapel scene) I did for a sermon series. Was experimenting with my then-new Wacom tablet, and hadn't hand-illustrated anything in long time.

Posted on May 5, 2011
