Personal travel blog home page header data photobanner article travelsite map banner photography travel typography webdesign website
Design Challenge 1 / Personal travel blog home page - concept 1

Hi Guys,

Do you remember how easy it was travelling before covid?

I created my first website inspired by the time when I was travelling around the World.🌴
I am sharing the first shot of the website.

Hope you like it! Don't hesitate to comment.❤️

Thanks to @Jozsef Deak for the invite. :)

📧 nikolettililla@gmail.com

