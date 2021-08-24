🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Design Challenge 1 / Personal travel blog home page - concept 1
Hi Guys,
Do you remember how easy it was travelling before covid?
I created my first website inspired by the time when I was travelling around the World.🌴
I am sharing the first shot of the website.
Hope you like it! Don't hesitate to comment.❤️
Thanks to @Jozsef Deak for the invite. :)
Get in touch
📧 nikolettililla@gmail.com