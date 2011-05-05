Marcus Gellermark

GUI Buttons

Marcus Gellermark
Marcus Gellermark
Hire Me
  • Save
GUI Buttons glyphs pictorgrams buttons gui
Download color palette

Some GUI buttons for a client! :)

View all tags
Posted on May 5, 2011
Marcus Gellermark
Marcus Gellermark
Product Designer Obsessed by Details & Playful UI
Hire Me

More by Marcus Gellermark

View profile
    • Like