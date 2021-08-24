H𝒜RRY VINCENT

6҉6҉6҉ (SULLEN-6)

H𝒜RRY VINCENT
H𝒜RRY VINCENT
Hire Me
  • Save
6҉6҉6҉ (SULLEN-6) sullen black bred noise gradient portrait angel tears cry red minimal type graphic typography design
6҉6҉6҉ (SULLEN-6) sullen black bred noise gradient portrait angel tears cry red minimal type graphic typography design
Download color palette
  1. HV-279_Sullen_6_Dribbble_1.png
  2. HV-279_Sullen_6_Dribbble_2.png

[Mixed Media Artwork]

Artwork:
Modified existing imagery with tears. Photography by @orlovamaria.

Typefaces:
‘Art Dystopia’ by Art Dystopia.
‘Helvetica Neue’ from Haas Type Foundry.

H𝒜RRY VINCENT
H𝒜RRY VINCENT
HARRYVINCENTdotCOM
Hire Me

More by H𝒜RRY VINCENT

View profile
    • Like