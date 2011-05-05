Kerem Suer

Resume work in progress

Kerem Suer
Kerem Suer
  • Save
Resume work in progress resume charts bars graphs guides cv
Download color palette
999fc98994d447a9cf62a6c5c5a43c5f
Rebound of
Resume wireframe
By Kerem Suer
View all tags
Posted on May 5, 2011
Kerem Suer
Kerem Suer
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Kerem Suer

View profile
    • Like