Food Memory — Lobster (PS)

Food Memory — Lobster (PS) meat zhang dinning eat seafood japan pink food icons food icon lobster food illustration 张小哈
This is my illustration named"Food Memory",
hope u like it~
《食物构成》第 8 张，希望大家喜欢~

站酷上整理的这个项目:
https://www.zcool.com.cn/work/ZNTM4NzQzNzI=.html
This project on Behance :
https://www.behance.net/gallery/126012141/Food-Memory

