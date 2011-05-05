Ryan Putnam

Felt And Pins

Felt And Pins illustrator vector texture typography icons dribbble logo
Testing out some possible styles for a new project. Trying to create some pins and stitching on felt. (Felt texture is not vector but other elements are).

Posted on May 5, 2011
