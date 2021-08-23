Stranger Wolf

Rōnin 浪人 | Restaurant branding - Logo 1

Stranger Wolf
Stranger Wolf
Hire Me
  • Save
Rōnin 浪人 | Restaurant branding - Logo 1 ronin samurai restaurant branding logo japan illustration
Download color palette

In a back alley of a busy district sits an hidden Izakaya called Rōnin.Rōnin.has that relaxed and friendly atmosphere typical of traditional Izakaya,
serving donburi, ramen and other Japanese dishes

▧▧▧ Follow me on : https://www.instagram.com/stranger_wolf_illustration/ ▧▧▧
▧▧▧ Visit : htps://strangerwolf.com/ ▧▧▧

View all tags
Posted on Aug 23, 2021
Stranger Wolf
Stranger Wolf
Illustration and deisgn
Hire Me

More by Stranger Wolf

View profile
    • Like