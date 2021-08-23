Luiz Barros

3D Software Concept

Hello Dribblers 🔥

The complexity of 3D modeling interface softwares can be frightening at first glance. Within this context, it brought a study that brings in a friendly way that optimizes the functionality of some interactions and be more aesthetically biased.

Wanna talk about awesome ideas?
📩 luizbarros.design@gmail.com

I work with UX Design solutions →

