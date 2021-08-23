Kayla Bodnar

Bar Cart Candle - Kir Royle (Cassis + Champagne)

Kayla Bodnar
Kayla Bodnar
  • Save
Bar Cart Candle - Kir Royle (Cassis + Champagne) vector logo branding typography graphic design design
Download color palette

Vector graphics designed in illustrator.

B12999d2abbc9aa64fb71ba8505ca034
Rebound of
Design the packaging for a modern candle brand.
By Dribbble
View all tags
Posted on Aug 23, 2021
Kayla Bodnar
Kayla Bodnar

More by Kayla Bodnar

View profile
    • Like