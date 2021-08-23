Lyndsey
YAP Marketing Site banking marketing site web design
As part of our work with YAP, we designed a marketing site to launch their new digital banking app - the first of its kind serving customers in the UAE. Building on the product's design system, we kept the site clean and focused, reinforcing the brand mission of simplicity.

Posted on Aug 23, 2021
