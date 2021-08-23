Gus

404 for the Interactive Economy Museum

404 for the Interactive Economy Museum kids illustration character design museum
By far one of my favorite 404 pages, that I've designed. I was tasked with reviewing the UX and the UI, so I decided to incorporate the idea of the digital guide. They already wanted to use Galileo, so I designed him and then I made an Hipatia because I think it was important to have both a woman and a man.

Posted on Aug 23, 2021
