Bailey Latimer

Daily UI 066 • "OUTLIER PRODUCT PAGE"

Bailey Latimer
Bailey Latimer
  • Save
Download color palette

Sharing the top shots from my private 100-day Daily UI challenge on Figma.

🎯 Goal: Finish in 30 minutes or less. Explore different trends and styles to master Figma and blur lines between creative mediums.

💡 Inspiration: Reimaging the shopping experience for one of my favorite clothing brands.

Bailey Latimer
Bailey Latimer
Designer who codes. E-commerce guy. Available for projects.

More by Bailey Latimer

View profile
    • Like