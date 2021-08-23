Todd Lubacz

KC Pellets - Logo Design

Todd Lubacz
Todd Lubacz
  • Save
KC Pellets - Logo Design vector logo design logo
Download color palette

Logo redesign for start-up pellet grill distributor located in Kansas City, MO.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 23, 2021
Todd Lubacz
Todd Lubacz

More by Todd Lubacz

View profile
    • Like