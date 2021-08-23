David Hendrikson

Save Anise

Anise comic book custom artwork vector dog design animals graphic design illustration
I did this portrait of a pup named Anise that I helped save from Venezuela. With this piece I was able to fully fund her care! I hope you guys like this one!

Follow me on instagram for more cool art www.instagram.com/davidlhendrick

