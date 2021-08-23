Felipe Lopes

#DAILYUI 007 - Settings

#DAILYUI 007 - Settings
This is a "settings” screen of a social app focused on sharing opinions about and love of music. The first idea came in the 006 challenge of #DAILYUI when I designed a profile in this music social app. I did use the apple interface guidelines to develop this settings screen and tried to continue the ideas I had in the last challenge.

Posted on Aug 23, 2021
