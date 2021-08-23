FISH4EVER Packaging Label Design

We strive to provide our clients with the best knowledge in the industry, best practises and high success rate. Sparrow Creative spend a lot of time researching the market, latest trends and demands.

That’s precisely why we’re able to create such stunning packaging designs that will stand the test of time, online or on the supermarket shelves, we make sure it works across multiply areas to further more increase the rate of success of any product, we showcase the best features and full potential while maintaining the brands story, reputation and image at all times. We help your brand to stand out!

Often, we take on brands such as “FISH4EVER”, in this case, and recreate the whole identity or packaging, to bring the brand to the current standards as well as showcase what could be possible with a different point of view.

Project: Unpublished “FISH4EVER” rebranding and repackaging.

Designer: Peter Marozas, Sparrow Creative.

If your brand is falling behind, sales are lacking, this might be just the right time to make a crucial decision that will change the way you do business, with our brand strategy, together we can take your brand to the new highs.