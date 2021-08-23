madebytoco

Jack Socket Concept

Jack Socket Concept socket input audio logo symbol mark icon vector branding
Concept exploration for an audio company, using the jack socket inputs to create a mark for the brand.

Posted on Aug 23, 2021
Multi-Disciplinary Design Studio
