Asset: Graphic Package | Founders Block

"Tasked with creating an impactful logo for Founders Block, I went a more figurative route. The concept behind the emphasised negative space explains a coming of age point in the lifetime of a neighborhood. The block shape strengthens the company name, aligning their logo with their brand-identity. While the many pathways of positive space define their work ethic."

Artist: Devon Zayd El

Software Used: Adobe Photoshop

With help from our Creative Psych Division

Turnaround: TCP Collection: 48hrs.

