Asset: Graphic Package | Founders Block

Asset: Graphic Package | Founders Block text monogram typography marketing branding digital art mockup design adobe logo
"Tasked with creating an impactful logo for Founders Block, I went a more figurative route. The concept behind the emphasised negative space explains a coming of age point in the lifetime of a neighborhood. The block shape strengthens the company name, aligning their logo with their brand-identity. While the many pathways of positive space define their work ethic."

Artist: Devon Zayd El
Software Used: Adobe Photoshop
With help from our Creative Psych Division
Turnaround: TCP Collection: 48hrs.

Posted on Aug 23, 2021
