My Personal Logo

Hi Dribbblers 🏀,

I started rebranding my website (https://www.qorbani.com) and decided to design a pretty simple logo for myself. I'm not a professional designer but I wanted to design it myself and make it personal rather than outsource it to a professional designer.

It is a combination of the letter "R" and "Q" for my name initials, Reza Qorbani 😊. I also added "Qorbani" to my logo. I used a customized version of "Q" and "A" to make it unique and match the logo design. I added "." at the end to create color balance. I used the orange color because it is my favorite color and matched it with the Dark color that looks good in White or Dark modes.



Let me know what you think? Any feedback appreciated 🙏

Hit "L" if you like it 👌