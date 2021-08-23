Izuchukwu Obilom

Food Palace

Izuchukwu Obilom
Izuchukwu Obilom
  • Save
Food Palace ux illustration typography vector icon logo design logo designer minimal motion graphics animation 3d flat design branding design brand identity brand branding logo graphic design ui
Download color palette

Food Palace is a logo/identity I designed for a restaurant that makes foods fit for royalty.

It was borne out of a UI/UX challenge/project, I had screens to design for a restaurant and I decided to create this to go with it.

Izuchukwu Obilom
Izuchukwu Obilom

More by Izuchukwu Obilom

View profile
    • Like